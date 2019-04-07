Woman drowns after jumping into Chao Phraya river in front of shocked boat passengers

A woman jumped into the Chao Phraya River in front of shocked boat passengers from a pier in Nonthaburi's Bang Kruai district Wednesday night, police said.

Pol Capt Pathompol Sangpirom, inspector with the Bang Kruai police station, said the woman was identified as Sumalai Kijpong, 59.

Her body has still not been found. The woman, who jumped into the water from the Chao Phraya express boat pier near the Rama VII Bridge, left behind a pair of sandals and a cloth bag with Bt2,800 (S$124) in cash, a mobile phone and her ID card.

An official of the Harbour Department on duty at the pier told police that the woman had been sitting at the pier since the evening and when an express boat arrived from the Tha Nam Non pier to take passengers to Sathorn pier, rose from her seat, walked towards the boat and jumped into the river. Rescue was impossible as she instantly disappeared under the water.

Scuba divers from the Portecktueng Foundation were dispatched to search for the body but due to the strong current were unable to locate her.

ALSO READ: Tragic end to dad's sacrifice after father and son drown in Malaysia