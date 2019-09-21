Woman falls to death from Bangkok condo

A woman, apparently hallucinated, fell to her death after climbing to the sixth floor of a Bangkok condominium early on Saturday (Sept 21), police said.

The woman was identified as Rungthikhun (surname withheld), 32, a waitress at a Bangkok entertainment place.

Her body was sent for autopsy to Ramathibodi Hospital. She fell from a condominium in the RCA area on Rama IX Road in Bangkok's Huay Kwang district at 3am.

Police learned from her mother that Rungthikhun stayed in another building of the condo.

The mother told police that Rungthiwa used to be in contact with her and sent her money every month when she had a Western boyfriend but she stopped calling after the boyfriend returned home.