Woman gives birth in Go-Car vehicle en route to South Jakarta health centre

A woman gave birth on Wednesday in a the car of a Go-Car ride-hailing service in Jagakarsa, South Jakarta, which caused the driver to panic momentarily.

The story went viral on Instagram when @igtainmentt forwarded the original post uploaded by @tiaraniys.

The ride-hailing car driver, Yanuar Ishak, shared his experience in a kompas.com report published on July 4.

Yanuar said he had received an order to pick up three passengers - later confirmed to be the pregnant woman, her husband and her elder sister - from Jl. Timbul in Jagakarsa and take them to the local community health centre, Puskesmas Jagakarsa.

"I didn't know she [the woman] was ready to give birth. I was told to drive fast," Yanuar said.

But the woman went into labour during the trip, causing him to panic, said the 35-year-old.

"I was shaking. Then at an intersection, the baby's head came out. It was so noisy inside the car, I was told to hurry," he recounted.

When they finally arrived at the health centre, the woman had already given birth to her daughter.

A midwife and nurse cut the umbilical cord and then immediately admitted the woman and newborn to the emergency ward.

Yanuar said he was moved by the experience.

"I had mixed feelings, I can't get it out of my head. The baby looked healthy and pretty," he said.

Yanuar added that he had suggested that the couple name the baby Calya, the Toyota model he had been driving when she was born.