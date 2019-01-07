Woman had tip of dental tool embedded in gum for five years

A team of four dentists from Khon Kaen University's Faculty of Dentistry on Friday removed the tip of a dental tool that had been left embedded in a 33-year-old Thai woman's gum after a procedure five years ago.

Mukdahan resident Krittika Ritthikhan, was accompanied by her husband Pol Captain Pornthawee Ritthikhan at a press conference after the 30-minute surgery. "I thank the dentists for their help to remove this tip from my gum. It is such a great relief that it is now done," she said.

Faculty dean Waranuch Pitiphat said the surgery to remove the tip went well and the numbness in the patient's tongue had almost disappeared while the numbness in lower lip required a continuous treatment for six months. Krittika still required vitamins to promote the destroyed nerves, she said.

The dentists said that this incident was not the first time a dental tool had been left in a patient's mouth and it could have happened because the instrument was very small.

They urged people who may feel that a part of some tools has broken off and remains in their mouth after a dental procedure to quickly consult with an expert dentist at a large-sized provincial hospital which is well-equipped to treat the problem.