Woman in Hong Kong gains 18kg after maid spikes porridge

A woman in Hong Kong gained 18kg in a short period of time after her Indonesian maid laced her porridge with steroids.

According to Nanyang Siang Pau, the woman identified as Chan hired the domestic helper in 2018 to carry out household chores and prepare meals for her children.

Last year, Chan started noticing that something was amiss as she began to suffer water retention and gained 18kg.

After a medical check, her doctor said that she had hypercortisolism caused by excessive steroid intake.

She suspected her maid had something to do with it as she does not take steroids herself.

After checking a CCTV, she found that her maid had been secretly adding the drug to her porridge.

The maid later explained that she had done so as she wanted to help Chan with a skin condition.

However, Chan said that neither she nor her family members suffered from any skin diseases.

The maid has since been charged in court with attempting to use harmful substances.