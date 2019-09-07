Woman in Indonesia attacked with machete, allegedly for refusing sex

Police report that a woman in North Jakarta was assaulted with a machete in front of her two children, allegedly for refusing to have sexual intercourse.

The incident occurred in a studio-type rented house on Jl. Ancol Selatan II, Sunter Agung subdistrict in Tanjung Priok on Friday.

Tanjung Priok Police chief Comr. Supriyanto said the woman was repeatedly asked for sex, but she refused.

"[The attacker] eventually lost his patience," said Supriyanto as reported by kompas.com on Monday. "He grabbed a machete out of the cupboard and immediately assaulted [her]."

Police claimed they have a confession that describes the woman dodging repeated attempts to stab her in the stomach.