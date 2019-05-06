Woman jumps to death at North Jakarta shopping mall

A woman, identified as CV, died after allegedly jumping from the fourth floor of a mall in Pluit, North Jakarta, on Friday afternoon.

"The woman allegedly committed suicide. Her body was rushed to the RSCM Hospital [Central Jakarta]," head of Penjaringan Police Reskrim, Comr. Mustakim said, as quoted by kompas.com.

Mustakim revealed that CV was eating with her family at a fast food restaurant in the mall before she reportedly excused herself to go to the toilet.

"But after 30 minutes, she still had not come back," Mustakim said.

A witness reportedly saw her step on the railing on the fourth floor and then jump.

"[Her family] became aware after seeing the crowd," Mustakim said.

Mustakim said that CV allegedly committed suicide because of private matters.

The police are currently questioning witnesses and the parents, although CCTV footage shows the victim jumping from the mall's fourth floor.