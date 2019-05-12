Woman jumps from high-speed train in South Korea, must pay damages

A woman in her 30s jumped off a running high-speed train at around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday. She was rescued and moved to a hospital, but now faces a hefty bill to compensate the train company.

According to Korail and Gongju Police Station, a 31-year-old female passenger, whose name has not been disclosed, threw herself from a KTX train travelling at around 170 kilometers per hour.

The train, which had departed from Seoul heading to Mokpo, South Jeolla Province, was travelling between Osong Station in North Chungcheong Province and Gongju Station in South Chungcheong Province when she jumped.

She had used an emergency hammer equipped in the train to break the window.

Other passengers who witnessed the jump alerted train crew, who called a rescue team.

The woman was discovered lying by the rails in Gongju. Severely wounded all over her body, she was transferred to a nearby hospital and has since regained consciousness.

Authorities are investigating why the woman jumped from the train.

According to the crew who arrived as the woman was hanging partially out of the train, the woman shouted "I don't want to live anymore" before jumping through the broken window.

Twelve KTX trains were delayed, with the longest set back an hour and 24 minutes. The company expects to disperse compensation of approximately 27 million won (S$31,000) in total to passengers on the delayed trains.

Korail also plans to charge the woman for expenses resulting from the broken window.