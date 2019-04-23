Careers

Woman killed walking on train tracks in Thailand

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
Apr 23, 2019

An unidentified woman was hit and killed by a passenger train in Phitsanulok province late on Monday night, police said.

The Bang Krathum police station was told at 11.40pm that a woman was hit and killed by a Chiang Mai-Bangkok train near a railway bridge in Ban Mae Thiap village in Tambon Bang Krathum, Bang Krathum district.

The crash impact hurled the body of the woman, and it became stuck to one side of the bridge's metal rail guard.

The woman appeared to be about 45 years old. Local people did not know her and were surprised to learn that she had been walking on the rails very late at night.

The high-speed accident happened after the train left Phitsanulok railway station heading to the Mae Thiap station.

The train driver stopped the vehicle and called police following the crash. Police have yet to identify the woman and contact her relatives to claim her body.

