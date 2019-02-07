Woman 'looking for husband' enters Indonesian mosque - with pooch

A woman has caused a stir on social media when a video of her entering a mosque in Sentul - with a dog - went viral.

Bogor Police spokesperson Adj. Comr. Ita Puspita Lena said the woman, identified only by her initials SM, was a resident of Sentul village in Babakan Madang district, Bogor, West Java.

Police said that SM entered the Al Munawaroh Mosque at around 2pm on Sunday, saying that she was looking for her husband. She was accompanied by a dog,

Many Muslims consider dogs to be unclean or impure, particularly their saliva, and most try their best to avoid contact with canine saliva.