Woman 'looking for husband' enters Indonesian mosque - with pooch

A woman has caused a stir on social media when a video of her entering a mosque in Sentul - with a dog - went viral.
Bogor Police spokesperson Adj. Comr. Ita Puspita Lena said the woman, identified only by her initials SM, was a resident of Sentul village in Babakan Madang district, Bogor, West Java.
Police said that SM entered the Al Munawaroh Mosque at around 2pm on Sunday, saying that she was looking for her husband. She was accompanied by a dog,
Many Muslims consider dogs to be unclean or impure, particularly their saliva, and most try their best to avoid contact with canine saliva.
Worshippers at the mosque immediately asked the woman to leave the premises. Local police arrived later that afternoon and took SM into custody for questioning. The Bogor Police also gathered four witnesses, including those who were at the mosque when SM entered with a dog. The preliminary report of the investigation found SM to be mentally impaired. It is unclear whether SM is the dog's owner.
Read also
More about
Mosques
mental health
Dogs
Worshippers at the mosque immediately asked the woman to leave the premises.
Local police arrived later that afternoon and took SM into custody for questioning. The Bogor Police also gathered four witnesses, including those who were at the mosque when SM entered with a dog.
The preliminary report of the investigation found SM to be mentally impaired.
It is unclear whether SM is the dog's owner.