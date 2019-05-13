Careers

Woman loses leg on her way to voting precinct in Davao City

PHOTO: Twitter/GMAnews
Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network
May 13, 2019

A woman lost her leg on her way to the voting precinct in Davao City during the national and local elections on Monday.

The woman, identified as Jean Pagas, was involved in an accident as her skirt got caught in the motorcycle chain.

According to a report by GMA News' Joseph Morong, the victim's husband said they were riding a motorcycle to the Sixto Babao Elementary School at around 8 a.m. when his wife's skirt was snagged.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where her injured leg had to be amputated.

More about

PHILIPPINES Accidents - Traffic
