Woman missing for nearly a week found dead at foot of cliff in Thailand

The body of a woman who had mysteriously gone missing since Nov 25 in Mae Hong Son’s Mae La Noi district was found on Monday in a creek two kilometres from her home.

The family of Siriporn Chaupnaya, 43, reported her missing on Nov 27, saying she had walked out of the house at 11pm two days earlier and had not returned since. They also said she suffered from a mental disorder but did not elaborate.

After an extensive search, her body was found in a stream at the foot of a cliff. Investigators believe she must have lost her footing while on top of the cliff and fallen to her death.

The body has been sent to Mae La Noi Hospital for autopsy, though the woman’s relatives do not consider the death suspicious.