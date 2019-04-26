Woman in Philippines stabbed for calling neighbour 'old maniac'

ILIGAN CITY, Philippines - A housewife was stabbed three times by an enraged sexagenarian neighbour whom she allegedly called an "old maniac," police said.

The victim, Analyn Burac Paduala, 45, is now recuperating in a hospital here from her stab wounds inflicted by her neighbour, Recarter Pelone Elew, 60, following an altercation past 8am Thursday at Purok 22, Barangay Dalipuga of this city.

Police Master Sergeant Mardel Dayday, the city police investigator, said their initial investigation revealed that Paduala had allegedly been provoking Elew by shouting at him and calling him an "old maniac" prior to the stabbing incident.

But Dayday said the two had a standing feud that even ended up with a complaint lodged in the barangay by Elew after Paduala allegedly hit his wife with a chain that caused her to collapse.

"I was not able to control myself because she has been provoking me many times. I just kept my silence. But I threatened her before that I was gonna kill her if I can't control myself," Elew told reporters here.

But Paduala, in a radio interview here this morning, April 26, insisted she did not bad mouth Elew and was just passing by the latter's house with her friends when they heard that he and his wife were allegedly having a quarrel.

"We were laughing with a friend over something when he approached me and stabbed me thinking we were laughing at them," the victim said.

Dayday said the husband of Paduala would be pursuing a frustrated murder case against Elew, who would be brought to the city prosecutor's office today, April 26, for inquest proceedings.