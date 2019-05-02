Woman stabs man after drinking session in Philippines

MANILA - A woman reportedly stabbed a man whom she was drinking with in Barangay Potrero, Malabon City.

According to reports from the Northern Police District, Aurora de Galicia, 56, from Victoneta Avenue in Barangay Potrero, had a drinking session near her house with victim Pedro Anagao on Wednesday night.

A witness said that after a few drinks, Anagao destroyed the wall of de Galicia's house, resulting in a fight between the two. Moments after, de Galicia stabbed Anagao using a kitchen knife.

The victim's brother called for assistance from authorities and Anagao was brought to the Manila Central University Hospital in Caloocan City.

Police recovered the seven-inch knife used to stab the victim as de Galicia was put in custody.

She will face charges for frustrated homicide and possession of a bladed weapon in relation to the ban on guns and other weapons as mandated by the Omnibus Election Code.