Woman survives car plunge from eighth floor of condo car park in Thailand

A woman was injured when her car fell from the eighth floor of a car park of a condominium in Bangkok's Bang Koh Laem district late Monday night, police said.

The Wat Phayakrai police station was alerted at 11 on Monday night that a car had fallen from the nine-floor car park building of the Phraram 3 Residence condominium on Rama III road. The driver was identified as Rungthip Thongchanreed, 40.

When rescuers and police arrived at the scene, they found Rungthip unconscious in the flipped-over car whose airbags had deployed.

She was rushed to the Charoen Krung Pracharak Hospital and regained consciousness there.

Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

Doctors said she is now in a stable condition.

Police said her car hit the 50-cm-high concrete wall that collapsed, damaging four motorcycles below.

Tyre marks indicated that the brakes had been applied in the parking lot where her car hit the wall.

Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

Police believe the woman was reversing to park but accidentally hit the wall. A condo resident, Nopparat Weksungnone, said he heard a loud noise at 11pm and went out on his balcony to check. He called the police after spotting the car and rushed down to help the woman.

Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

Later on Tuesday, Wat Phayakrai superintendant Pol Lt Colonel Chakkrawuth Khlai-nin said that Rungthip was recovering from the minor injuries, thanks to the fact that she was wearing the seat belt when the accident occurred.

She wasn't yet hit with any criminal charge while police's probe so far covered two witnesses - a security guard and a Samaritan who aided the woman.

The owners of four motorcycles that were damaged in the crash can proceed in filing a civil lawsuit as per their rights, while the building in question would be inspected if it were according to the safety construction rules and the approved plan, the superintendent added.