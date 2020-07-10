Woman in Thailand arrested for allegedly abandoning newborn in the woods

A 23-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly leaving her newborn baby in the woods in Sakon Nakhon province on Wednesday (July 8).

The woods were only 100 metres from her house in Khok Ang village in Na Phiang subdistrict.

On Monday (July 6) local villagers found a female newborn baby covered in blood and the umbilical cord freshly cut, wrapped in an old rice sack. They rescued the baby and named her "Phansa", as they found her on Buddhist Lent Day or Khao Phansa Day.

Kusuman Station police traced the abandoned baby to the house of the suspect and arrested the woman after seeing bloodstains on her clothes.

Officials revealed that the suspect had high fever from infections caused by her using scissors to cut the umbilical cord and not treating the wound properly.

Police sent the suspect to a hospital for treatment but have not charged her yet.

The suspect's neighbours reportedly told officials that the suspect was married and has two sons before she divorced her husband and left to work in Bangkok, while her children are staying with their grandmother.

Neighbours said the suspect came back home during the Covid-19 crisis and looked pregnant, but she told others that she was just gaining weight.