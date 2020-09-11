Woman in Thailand disappears, leaving dogs at home to starve to death

The tenant of a house in Samut Songkhram reportedly disappeared without paying the rent for eight months and left more than 10 dogs tied up inside.

The houseowner Orapin Pawangkapin, 84, called animal welfare officials and told them that the woman renting her house had disappeared since the end of August.

Upon learning of this case, officials entered the house to find tied up dog carcasses and suspected that the dogs ate each other. No dogs were alive.

They also found nine other dogs tied outside in a very bad condition and they were sent to hospital for treatment. These dogs will be sterilised before new homes are found for them.

Orapin said the missing tenant was young and had failed to keep her promise of paying the rent in advance.