Woman in Thailand electrocuted after touching back of food truck

Authorities are investigating the cause of death of a woman who was allegedly electrocuted by a mild electric leakage from a noodle food truck in Nonthaburi's Bang Yai district on Tuesday night.

The Bang Yai police station was alerted at 9pm that a woman had apparently been electrocuted in front of Soi Bang Lane 23/4 in Tambon Bang Lane.

The victim was identified as Nipada Polarsa, 24, a local resident. When police, rescuers of the Ruam Katanyu Foundation and a doctor arrived at the scene, they found her husband in tears hugging her lifeless body.

The husband, Kittidej Thongprasert, told police that the couple had gone to buy noodles from the food truck which was parked in front of a convenience store and getting power from a wall socket in front of the store.