Woman in Thailand held for turning row over van seat into physical battle

The woman who attacked a fellow passenger for occupying a seat ahead of her was arrested on Wednesday (Sept16) over charges of physical assault and insulting another person.

On Monday, a woman filed a report at Phya Thai Police Station that a passenger on the van she had taken from Future Park Rangsit to Victory Monument at about 5pm had attacked her and pulled her hair.

She recounted that a woman dressed in grey got into the van and demanded that she vacate her seat. However, the victim refused to move and put her bag on the vacant seat next to her saying she did not want it to block other passengers.

Upon arriving at the destination, the woman grabbed the victim by her hair and pulled her down the escalator while shouting insults. The incident was recorded by the security camera.

The assailant faces up to two years in prison and a fine of no more than Bt40,000 (S$2,000) for the charge of physical assault and up to a month in jail and no more than Bt10,000 in fines for insulting another person.