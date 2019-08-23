Woman thanks cat for unearthing husband's hidden box of cash

A woman recently thanked her cat on Facebook post for discovering a box used by her husband to hide cash from her rather than give her the spare money for household expenses as custom demands.

The woman, whose Facebook account is Bow Kanuengnuch, wrote the post late Wednesday night with a photo showing her black cat sitting near a small cardboard box and more than Bt2,000 mostly in Bt100 notes scattered all over the floor.

"My cat jumped on to the top of a cabinet and knocked down a box my husband had hidden there. Tomorrow, I'll give you a whole fried fish, my Khod," the post reads.

By Thursday morning, the post had drawn more than 7,800 reactions, 3,400-plus comments and had been shared 5,300 times. Several Facebook users commented that would start keeping a cat while others posted "RIP" for the husband and still others warned that husband would get rid of the cat.

ALSO READ: This TikTok clip of a twirling cat is the purest thing on the internet right now