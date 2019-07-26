Woman washes 'chou chou', turns water into 'milk tea'

PHOTO: Facebook
The Star/Asia News Network

A video of a Taiwanese woman trying to wash her sister's stinking old blanket went viral when the tub of wash water turned murky brown after the blanket was dipped into it, China Press reported.

Citing TVBS Media, it was reported that the woman, who is now married with children, has not washed the blanket since her university days, which was more than 10 years ago.

Her younger sister convinced her to have it washed and took the opportunity to film the process.

She was heard laughing throughout the entire video, saying that the water looked like "boba tea".

Photo: Facebook

In the online post, the younger sister wrote that it took more than 10 washes to get it clean.

