Woman who broke Hong Kong quarantine order says system is 'waste of time'

A woman who broke a quarantine order by going to her office in Kowloon and attending a meeting elsewhere in Hong Kong has slammed the anti-contagion measure as a "complete waste of time and resources".

Teenie Chau, who asked not to give her real name, had last been in mainland China on January 27 before returning to the city via Taiwan on Saturday, when the government's tough new system against the spread of the deadly coronavirus took effect.

Chau said she went out on Monday in a surgical mask while subject to a stay-at-home order for two weeks that she insisted she did not know at the time applied to her.

She had told city immigration officials she left the Chinese province of Fujian 13 days before returning to Hong Kong. Her understanding at that point was the 14-day quarantine period began the day she left the mainland, she said.

"I thought I only needed to stay home for another day instead of starting another 14 days," said the 31-year-old, who works in the performance industry.

"For those returning from the mainland on February 6 and 7 [before the order came into effect], they don't have to be quarantined but are they not more risky?"

The Sham Shui Po resident went to her workplace in Kowloon Bay as well as a business meeting in Sha Tin on Monday, when the order was in force. Chau said she wore mask while outside her home and told the two colleagues she was in contact with about the quarantine order.

The government's quarantine scheme applies to all people entering Hong Kong from mainland China and those who have been to the mainland within 14 days of their arrival in the city.

Residents subjected to the orders will be confined to their homes for a fortnight, while non-locals must stay at booked accommodation or government-run centres.

Those violating an order could be fined a maximum of HK$25,000 (S$4,500) and jailed for six months.

Chau is among the 2,100 or so people who have been placed under home quarantine since the restrictions took effect.

Nine people were found during police spot checks to have left their designated premises, as of Monday afternoon. They included two residents nowhere to be found and now wanted by police.