Woman who flushed stolen $2.1k down toilet arrested in Manila

MANILA - Police arrested a woman after she was caught flushing stolen cash worth P80,000 (S$2,100) down a toilet in a condominium in Manila.

In a report, Manila Police District's Crime and Investigation Detection Unit (CIDU) arrested Arcelie Dela Cruz, 37, of Isabela City on Sunday at around 1.30pm.

Dela Cruz's arrest came after victim Michael Ti reported to police that he lost his money placed inside the pocket of his denim pants which he hung on his bedroom door in his condominium unit in Binondo, Manila.

When Ti asked his househelpers about his money, he saw Dela Cruz was acting strangely and rushed to their comfort room.

Arcelie Dela Cruz, 37, was arrested after she was caught flushing stolen cash worth P80,000 (S$2,100) down a toilet in a condominium in Manila.Photo: Manila Police District

Ti then witnessed that the suspect flushed down the money down the toilet bowl which led him to report Dela Cruz to the staff.

Cash retrieved from the toilet after Dela Cruz attempted to flush it down. Photo: Manila Police District

Dela Cruz was brought to Crimes Against Property Investigation Section-CIDU for proper disposition and filing of appropriate charges.