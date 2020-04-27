Women addicted to gambling 'biggest violators of social distancing practice': Thai official

Ageing women who love gambling are the biggest violators of the social distancing practice, Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, the spokesman of the Government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said on Sunday (April 26).

He urged husbands to dissuade their wives from going to gambling dens.

According to police statistics of curfew breakers, 87 joined gatherings, up 47 from the previous day while 568 left their houses during curfew hours, down 27 over a 24-hour period, he said.

Those who joined gatherings for drinking, gambling and illicit drug consumption were people aged between 11-40, the majority being males.

However, the majority of violators in the age group 51-60 were women, mostly those who visited gambling dens, he said.

"Husbands should inform their wives about the dangers of the Covid-19 contagion," Taweesin warned.

Social distancing and curfew violators on April 26, were mostly found in Pathum Thani, Rayong, Bangkok, Phuket and Samut Prakan provinces.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.