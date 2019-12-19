Women fare worse in Japan than China, Angola or United Arab Emirates

Despite the promises of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to make Japan a country in which women would "shine", the nation has slipped 11 places in the global gender rankings in 2019, putting women here behind their counterparts in nations such as Angola, Benin and the United Arab Emirates.

Ironically, given Abe's vow, the gender gap is most visible in the world of Japanese politics.

Japan came in at 121st out of 153 nations on the World Economic Forum's rankings for the year, down from 110th in 2018 and firmly in last place among the world's advanced economies.

Of the Group of Seven nations, Japan came well behind Italy, which was in 76th place.

Japan also found itself behind 106-ranked China and South Korea in 108th spot.

The figures released on Tuesday by the Switzerland-based WEF, which has compiled the gender gap rankings annually since 2006, show Japan has mostly eradicated the difference between males and females in the areas of education and health.

The statistics show that the problem lies in economic empowerment and is even more pronounced in Japan's political arena.

A mere 10 per cent of members of the lower house of the Japanese parliament are female, although the figure of the upper house was 23 per cent.

Globally, the average ratio of women in national assemblies was 25 per cent.