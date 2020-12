Pictures of a straight-edged cloud in Lampang province went viral on social media at noon on Saturday (Dec 26).

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

The pictures had been taken by netizens in the province, believing that it was a wonderful occurrence before the New Year festival.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

A straight-edged cloud, also called cutting phenomenon, occurs as a result of change in climate when a high-pressure system is weakening and a low-pressure system is strengthening.

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7ybk3j