Wonton bites back: Thai woman finds 'human tooth' in fried snack

A Pathum Thani pharmacy student has warned others to check their fresh snacks carefully before taking a bite.

The female student at the city's University of Eastern Asia says she bit into a deep-fried wonton only to discover a human tooth inside.

Photographs of the shocking incident posted on the Facebook account of Noei Wichitra have gone viral on the Thai internet.

The pictures were shared in order to warn people to be careful about selecting food, she said.

She explained that she as chewing on one of the wontons, which had been bought by her mother, when she felt something strange inside her mouth.

At first, she thought it was a tendon, but decided to spit it out to see what it actually was.

She said she almost vomited after discovering she had been chewing on a human milk tooth.