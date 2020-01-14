Worker robbed for 3 straight nights at dodgy refuelling station in Hong Kong

A 66-year-old worker at a makeshift refuelling station in Hong Kong was robbed at knifepoint for the third night in a row, with three men stealing HK$1,000 (S$173) in the early hours of Monday.

The worker - Kwan Chung-chow - was held up under the Ching Cheong Road flyover in Cheung Sha Wan.

Police said HK$17,700 was taken in the previous two incidents in the early hours of Saturday and Sunday. A police source said each robbery involved three men, whose descriptions were similar in all three cases.

He said detectives from the Sham Shui Po criminal investigation unit were looking into whether the same gang was behind the three cases.

The Fire Services Department said the illicit refuelling station was a black spot under its surveillance. Five prosecutions in connection with dangerous goods and fire safety were raised in the past two years during 28 inspections, with 2,475 litres of diesel seized.

The department said a surprise inspection on Monday detected an illegal transfer of fuel from a tanker. A prosecution would be raised, it added.

Surveillance camera footage showed the trio robbing the station shortly after 12.30am on Monday.

"Take out all the money," they ordered Kwan.

He was forced to hand over the cash and open all the drawers of his table. Two of the culprits were armed with knives while the third man carried a bag that was used to collect the money.