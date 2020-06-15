World's biggest public relations firm withdraws bid to rebrand Hong Kong

The world's largest public relations company has withdrawn its bid to help the Hong Kong government rebuild the city's shattered international image, citing "changes to the global issues environment".

Edelman' decision to pull out of the tendering process for "Relaunch Hong Kong" came after Beijing said on May 21 it would impose a national security law on the city, a move that prompted the United States government to declare it would revoke the financial hub's trading and customs privileges tied to its distinction from mainland China.

The withdrawal dealt another blow to the Hong Kong government's effort to rebuild the city's reputation after a year of anti-government protests and the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

PRovoke, a website covering trends and issues in public relations, reported on Friday that Edelman had withdrawn its bid, the second global PR agency to step away from rebranding the city.

A few days after the tender deadline closed on May 15, MSL pulled out of the process, according to the website.

The two companies are among seven PR firms that submitted bids to the Information Services Department, which is overseeing the tender.

The campaign is the government's second attempt to overhaul its image as a global business hub since August last year.

In September, it was reported six out of eight global PR companies had declined the government's first request in August for a worldwide outreach campaign, amid the heightening tensions caused by anti-government protests.

For the current exercise, the government set a lower bar in their search, allowing firms to bid for the one-year project if they have a minimum of two full-time PR professionals who have at least one year's experience in the field and an office in Hong Kong and North America or Europe.

Edelman confirmed it had withdrawn to the Post on Friday.

Hong Kong has endured the upheaval of the anti-government movement and the coronavirus pandemic.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

"While Hong Kong's economy needs support now more than ever, given changes to the global issues environment since we submitted our ideas, we do not believe the campaign we designed can now meet the intended goals," an Edelman spokesman said.

"Nonetheless, we have communicated our continued support for the goals of a programme to support the economy, and indeed our hope is that we can work directly with the business community on complementary campaigns," the spokesman said.

An Information Service Department spokesman said it was in the process of processing the tenders and declined to comment on individual bidders.

Public affairs consultant Andy Ho On-tat, who served as former chief executive Donald Tsang Yam-kuen's information coordinator from 2006 to 2012, said there was strong resistance from many local employees at Hong Kong offices of global PR firms to become involved in the campaign.

"It's nearly mission impossible to salvage Hong Kong's tattered image no matter how beautiful the PR materials a global firm produces," Ho said. "It's also unwise to draw the attention of an international audience amid the consternation arising from the national security law."

According to PRovoke, while some Edelman employees had opposed the firm's involvement, staff or client pressure were not deciding factors.

PR firms taking part in the tender have faced plenty of opposition, particularly on social media, where Hong Kong's protest movement has developed an influential presence.

China's parliament, the National People's Congress, passed a resolution on May 28 authorising its standing committee to draft the national security law for Hong Kong outlawing acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference in the city's affairs.

The government would be required to set up new institutions to safeguard national security and also allow mainland agencies to operate in the city "when needed".

The law, which could pass as early as next week, has prompted widespread concerns it could effectively criminalise all forms of dissent and opposition activity, although the government has offered repeated reassurances it would only target a minority.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.