Wuhan virus: Experts warn against complacency in Indonesia

JAKARTA - Calls are mounting for Indonesia to escalate preparedness against the Wuhan coronavirus, even though the country has no confirmed cases as of Sunday (Jan 26), amid a far-flung spread of the pneumonia-like ailment that has sickened nearly 2,000 people on four continents.

Indonesian authorities are deemed as maintaining business as usual while other countries have implemented extreme measures to contain the virus. In China, at least 10 cities have been sealed off, including Wuhan, ground zero of the virus.

An Indonesian who was studying in Wuhan and recently returned to Jakarta, said airport authorities did not take extra measures to examine passengers arriving from the city where the deadly virus first emerged.

The student, who requested anonymity, handed over a health alert card (HAC) that she had filled out with her personal information, travel history and health complaints but the card was not collected by officers at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten.

"In China, we were asked about our school, how long we had been in Wuhan and how long it had been since we left Wuhan. The officers observed us closely until they were sure they could let us go," the student told The Jakarta Post on Saturday.

The airport's health office head, Anas Ma'ruf, said there was a possibility that officers on the ground could not collect all HACs because of the overwhelming number of passengers.

However, he said the office had collected passenger manifest data from the airlines and that all passengers had been given a HAC, which they could bring to health facilities if they noticed any symptoms within two weeks of arrival.

"If a passenger has a fever and breathing difficulties, we will thoroughly examine them. However, many of them enter the country in healthy condition; that's why we give them a HAC as a way to communicate with health facilities in the regions," he told the Post on Sunday.

He said thermal screening and observation had been carried out, adding that the office planned to deploy more officers to intensify monitoring, including individual screening using thermo guns.

A number of individuals across the country, including two tourists from China, were admitted to hospital in the last few days for showing flu-like symptoms.

However, the Health Ministry immediately announced that the patients had not been infected by the new virus.