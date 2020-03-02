Wuhan virus: Hong Kong public hospitals brace for workers' strike

Hong Kong's public hospitals are bracing for a staffing crunch after thousands of workers vowed to push ahead with a strike starting from Monday to demand a total closure of the city's borders with mainland China that would help shut out the new coronavirus.

But the bulk of frontline medical professionals were expected to carry on working, with doctors' and nurses' unions promising to fulfil their duties, while scores from the private sector volunteered to step in and help fight the pneumonia-like illness that has infected nearly 15,000 across the mainland and killed over 300.

This came as the city confirmed its 15th case of coronavirus infection on Sunday - a 72-year-old woman with an underlying illness. She was identified as the mother of the patient who became Hong Kong's 13th confirmed case.

A resident of the crowded Whampoa Garden private housing estate in Hung Hom, she had been transferred to Lei Yue Mun Park and Holiday Village for quarantine since Feb 1.

The police bomb squad had to be called to Lo Wu MTR station at the border with Shenzhen on Sunday after two improvised explosive devices in a plastic bag were found under a train seat. One caught fire and the other was defused, while services were temporarily suspended.

The incident was suspected to be linked to radical protest action to force a complete border closure.

The newly formed Hospital Authority Employees Alliance, an 18,000-strong union which emerged in December during anti-government protests, blamed its decision to strike on Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor's refusal to meet them for talks on Sunday.

"If there is no full border closure, there won't be enough manpower, protective equipment or isolation rooms to combat the outbreak," alliance chairwoman Winnie Yu said. "We are not trying to harm Hong Kong people. Instead, if the government can accept our demands, we can save Hong Kong people."

The Hospital Authority (HA) said it would launch contingency plans from Monday to reduce non-essential services. Half of all booked surgery cases might have to be postponed, it warned.

"We understand our colleagues would like to take some action to express their views but we hope they would not do it through a strike," HA chief executive Dr Tony Ko Pat-sing said.