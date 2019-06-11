Xi Jinping's meeting with Carrie Lam 'was to quash rumours of firing'

Chinese President Xi Jinping has lent his full support to Hong Kong's embattled leader, Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, quashing speculation for now she would be replaced even as he signalled that her government must quell the social unrest that has now roiled the city for five months.

In a meeting with the chief executive on Monday night, Xi also took a measured approach in giving his assessment of the political crisis roiling the city, analysts said. While he demanded "unswerving efforts to stop and punish violent activities" in accordance with the law, the president also called for more dialogue with different sectors of society.

"Xi expressed his hope that people from all walks of life in Hong Kong fully and faithfully implement the principle of 'one country, two systems'," state news agency Xinhua reported.

The formal sit-down in Shanghai was the first official meeting between the two since anti-government protests sparked by the now-withdrawn extradition bill began in early June.

Lam said on Tuesday that Xi's remarks showed that the president cared about the city.

"As the country's president, it's natural for him to be concerned about what's happened in Hong Kong. I can feel his support over the work that the government has done to curb violence," she told the media on the sidelines of the China International Import Expo, which Xi opened earlier in the day.

Lam said Xi's call for an end to violence did not mean Beijing would tighten its grip on Hong Kong.

She also confirmed that the meeting was not originally on her schedule. A source said it was not on Xi's itinerary either, and Lam said she was only notified just before the expo's dinner banquet on Monday that the president would meet her later at 10pm.

The city's leader is due to meet Vice-Premier Han Zheng, who oversees Hong Kong affairs for the central government, on Wednesday.

Hong Kong commentators and Beijing-loyalist politicians said the meeting with Xi was the central government's way of trying to quash rumours Lam would be replaced soon and reiterate what she had to do to lead the city out of the current impasse.

Opposition pan-democrats, however, feared that the meeting would only embolden Lam's administration to take a tougher stance on protesters.