Yoga in prison: Another life choice for Thai inmates

Stretching and bending on the mat, one female prisoner says it is the only time she feels free and not in pain.

Prison life in by its definition limiting and yes, painful, too as the minutes tick by slowly with little to occupy the mind or body.

For the fortunate few, there are a number of volunteers doing projects in prisons including art activities, knitting, making furniture, making Buddha statues, all activities that could lead to income-earning work once they are released. There's yoga too though that appears to be less-accepted on the outside.

The Prison Yoga Project is being run by Thirawan Watthanothai, former dean of the Faculty of Architecture, Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi (RMUTT) and introduced in 2011 at Ratchaburi Central Prison before expanding to other prisons.

She also plans to initiate a yoga practice project for men in prisons. After more than 8 years of running her yoga programme in prisons, Thirawan is determined to continue and expand, noting that it has been shown to be useful to the inmates.