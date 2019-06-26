Yogyakarta poultry farmers to give away chicken to protest price drops

Poultry farmers in Yogyakarta plan to give away 5,800 chickens free of charge on Wednesday to protest the government's inaction over recent price drops.

"Initially, we wanted to distribute only 2,500 chickens, but more breeders decided to take part, so the number rose to 5,800," said Yogyakarta Poultry Association (Apayo) chairman Hari Wibowo as quoted by tempo.co.

Poultry farmers have complained about only being able to sell meat to distributors for Rp 8,000 (S$0.77) to Rp 10,000 per kilogram, roughly half of the production cost of Rp 18,500 per kg.

Meanwhile, farmers in Central Java have been forced to sell chicken meat on the road side, rather than to distributors, in the hopes of fetching higher prices. Their decision has also been an act of protest against the government's lack of action to address their complaints.