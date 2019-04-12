You will not be sentenced to death for taking a selfie at this Thai beach

If you have been reading news saying tourists would face the death penalty for taking selfies at the Mai Khao beach in Thailand, don't freak out.

The original article in Bangkok Post states that beachgoers throng a particular part of the beach near Phuket, as it gives them great opportunities to take impressive selfies and photos as planes land.

Planes that land on Runway 09 of the airport fly directly above the particular spot where beachgoers camp to get their best shot. This could potentially be a dangerous activity if the photo takers do not adhere to safety rules.

So Phuket airport deputy chief Wichit Kaeothatithiam stepped in and announced that the zone will be prohibited to the public soon, and was quoted as saying "People and tourists will not be allowed to enter this area to take photos."

In the same article, Kaewsaithiam had also warned people to not fly drones within 9km radius of the airport or shine lasers at the planes, as these acts violate Thailand's Air Navigation Act.

"The maximum penalty is the death sentence," he said, obviously not referring to the selfie-taking tourists.

So, two words: fake news. You will not be sentenced to death for taking selfies at Mai Khao beach. Some people might give you the death stare for your antics, but that's another story.