Young Indonesian doctor dies of Covid-19 ahead of wedding day

Ivany Atina Arbi
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
Late medical doctor Michael Robert Marampe poses with his fiancee, Tri Novia Septiani, in a photo posted on Michael's Instagram account on April 17.
PHOTO: Instagram/mikemarampe

The story of Michael Robert Marampe, a young Indonesian doctor who died of Covid-19 on Saturday, has broken the hearts of many, especially as his personal battle against the coronavirus took place as he was preparing for his wedding.

A week before losing the fight against the disease, Michael posted a short video on his Instagram account, @mikemarampe, revealing to his followers that he was "one of the Covid-19 victims" of Indonesia.

Learning from his personal experience, he reminded fellow medical workers at the forefront of the health crisis to always prioritise their safety at work by wearing proper personal protective gear.

Michael, who was receiving intensive care at the Persahabatan referral hospital in East Jakarta when he recorded the video, further asked the workers to keep their spirits up during the battle.

"For me, to become a doctor is something to be proud of as it allows me to serve patients and help many people. There's no regret," he said.

Selamat pagi teman teman semua ,salam sejahtera saya dokter Mikhael Robert Marampe saya dinyatakan covid 19 melalu rapid test dan saat ini saya dirawat dengan baik oleh rekan rekan tim medis @rs_persahabatan yang luar biasa semangat tekun tanpa pandang lelah.Saya sudah berada disini 8 hari dan Puji Tuhan Keluhan Saya semakin membaik hanya tinggal batuk sedikit sedikit. •Buat teman teman yang ada di garda terdepan tetap semangat dan wajib menggunakan APD yang sesuai standart •Semangat Selalu dokter ,perawat ,dan semua tim yang mengambil bagian dalam memerangi COVID-19 •Buat teman teman lainnya bantu kami tim medis dengan tetap dirumah dan beraktifitas di rumah • KITA PASTI MENANG !! TUHAN MEMBERKATI DAN SELALU DALAM PERLINDUNGANNYA • #dokterindonesia @jokowi @idi.jakartapusat @ikatandokterindonesia @samuel.e.rarumangkay @patrapaat @sheellylim @wilton_wylie @ingridanggraeni @risdaymanik @gilbert.tapilatu @bastenpiece @mathiusleonardo #covi̇d19 #gardaterdepancovid19 @yalla_leiden @doc_putri_91 @bob.jordyansyah @ppdsgram

On the same day, Michael also posted a photo of him with his fiancee and "guardian angel" who had supported him for the past eight years.

"Thanks to my fiancee, Tri Novia Septiani. You are the most beautiful gift in my life. I love you always," he said.

The post turned out to be his last.

Tri, meanwhile, made an Instagram post for her late fiance on Sunday, expressing how proud she was of Michael.

She vowed to finish their song that was initially made for their wedding, which was planned to be held on April 11 had it not been postponed because of the outbreak.

"I love you so much [...] and I know you loved me too. See you again, my dear," Tri said. The comment section was filled with hundreds of responses from people sending their condolences.

Sayang bahkan di hari terakhir kamu pergi,kamu membuatku, papi, mami, pici, papah,mama BANGGA saayaanggg ☺️☺️☺️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 Maaf sayang aq hanya bisa menemani km sampai disini...,tapi,CINTA,SAYANG dan PERASAANKU tetap sama,only for you sampai km menutup mata.Dari dulu aq tau Tuhan Yesus selalu bilang PlanKu Lebih indah dari plan yg kalian buat,that’s why kenapa aq ngga pernah berpaling sama orang lain,Karna satu Hal... km sangat tau prinsipku aq mau jadi contoh yg baik ketika suatu hari kelak menjadi istri dan seorang ibu 😊,dan hal itu yg membuat kita sekalipun goyah tetap tau di mna rumah terbaik kita 😊... Sayang ada satu lagi janji yg aq mau tepatin sama km, aq akan kelarin Lagu yg km buat buat aq “KAU YANG TERAKHIR”,yang harusnya kita bawakan pada pernikahan kita tgl 11 April kemaren trus mundur ke tgl 12 september ini... km udah bikin MUSIK YANG SANGAT INDAH sayang aq selalu dengerin ☺️☺️ waktu km bikin 😊😊... sekarang giliranku untuk take suara, aq akan persembahkan suara terindah buat km ya sayang...❤️❤️❤️☺️☺️😇😇 Mainkan piano yg indah ya sayang buat Tuhan Yesus...,aku juga di sini selalu benyanyi, sampai ketemu disana ya sayang kita Bikin KONSER BESAR sama Semua orang disurga suatu hari nanti....😊😊❤️❤️❤️😇😇😇 I LOVE YOU so much my teddy bear nyum2ki hambuk mula tumpak munceess (Ini bahasa absurd kita berdua 😂😂) Aku tau km pun sangat mencintakuu sayangg 😊😊❤️❤️❤️ Sampai bertemu lagi sayangku ❤️❤️❤️ Dari yang sangat mengasihimu NYUME...❤️❤️❤️😇😇☺️☺️☺️ #ppdsgram #coronavirus #viruscoronadiindonesia #covid_19 #dokterindonesia #tenagamedisindonesia #doktermuda #coronavirusupdate

Michael is one of at least 40 medical workers - 24 doctors and 16 nurses - who have died from Covid-19 since Indonesia announced its first two confirmed cases on March 2, according to the Indonesian Medical Association (IDI) and the Indonesian Nurses Association (PPNI).

