Young Indonesian doctor dies of Covid-19 ahead of wedding day

The story of Michael Robert Marampe, a young Indonesian doctor who died of Covid-19 on Saturday, has broken the hearts of many, especially as his personal battle against the coronavirus took place as he was preparing for his wedding.

A week before losing the fight against the disease, Michael posted a short video on his Instagram account, @mikemarampe, revealing to his followers that he was "one of the Covid-19 victims" of Indonesia.

Learning from his personal experience, he reminded fellow medical workers at the forefront of the health crisis to always prioritise their safety at work by wearing proper personal protective gear.

Michael, who was receiving intensive care at the Persahabatan referral hospital in East Jakarta when he recorded the video, further asked the workers to keep their spirits up during the battle.

"For me, to become a doctor is something to be proud of as it allows me to serve patients and help many people. There's no regret," he said.

On the same day, Michael also posted a photo of him with his fiancee and "guardian angel" who had supported him for the past eight years.

"Thanks to my fiancee, Tri Novia Septiani. You are the most beautiful gift in my life. I love you always," he said.

The post turned out to be his last.

Tri, meanwhile, made an Instagram post for her late fiance on Sunday, expressing how proud she was of Michael.

She vowed to finish their song that was initially made for their wedding, which was planned to be held on April 11 had it not been postponed because of the outbreak.

"I love you so much [...] and I know you loved me too. See you again, my dear," Tri said. The comment section was filled with hundreds of responses from people sending their condolences.

Michael is one of at least 40 medical workers - 24 doctors and 16 nurses - who have died from Covid-19 since Indonesia announced its first two confirmed cases on March 2, according to the Indonesian Medical Association (IDI) and the Indonesian Nurses Association (PPNI).

