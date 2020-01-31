Young law graduate in Indonesia finds a simple farmer's life a happy life

It was early afternoon and the sun was no longer boiling hot when Miftahul Abdurrakman, 30, started clearing weeds from his rice field.

Using a lawn mower, he cut the weeds that grew among his 13-day-old rice plants but left the debris there to decompose, thus providing extra organic fertiliser for his crops.

Miftahul implements a semi-organic farming method, meaning he uses only a small amount of pesticide to help the plants grow in their early stages. The rest of the time he uses homemade organic fertiliser.

"I don't want to produce rice that contains pesticide as it can cause many diseases," Miftahul recently told The Jakarta Post.

A graduate of Indonesian Islamic University's (UII) School of Law, Miftahul has for the last three years earned a living as a farmer, an occupation that not many youths in Indonesia want to pursue.

The results of a 2018 survey released by the Statistics Indonesia (BPS) revealed that only 191,000 out of some 2.7 millions family heads aged between 25 and 34 years earn a living from farming. In total, there are 33.5 million farmers across the country.

Miftahul said he chose to become a farmer to help sustain the country's food production and prevent land from being developed into a sea of buildings.

He said his ancestors, including his parents, were all farmers. Yet, of the four siblings in his parents' family, he alone has decided to take up the line of work.

Unlike his ancestors, who used traditional farming methods, Miftahul is a modern farmer and has pioneered the implementation of agricultural mechanisation in his village of Timbulharjo in Sewon district, Bantul regency, Yogyakarta.

"There are currently at least five other young farmers in my village who also implement agricultural mechanisation," he said, referring to the use of machinery in agriculture such as lawn mowers and other equipment.