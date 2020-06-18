Young Polish woman stranded in Thai forest retreat since February

Generous locals in Phrae have come the rescue of an 18-year-old Polish woman who has been stranded in the northern province since February.

The woman, named only as Monika, was unable to return home due to the Covid-19 pandemic and is now staying at the remote Mullbery Farm Denchai resort in the forested hills of the province.

Resort owner Jaruwan Ekbua is letting her stay for free, while Phrae authorities and locals have donated money and necessities to help her through the lockdown period.

Suchart Somboonteking, the headman of nearby Banmapraw Village, has asked provincial authorities to help care for the tourist until she is able to return home.