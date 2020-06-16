Young Thai motorcyclist voices thrill of high-speed riding, dies 2 hours later

A 21-year-old Lopburi motorcyclist was killed in a high-speed crash yesterday (June 15) – merely two hours after posting on Facebook that “[riding a motorbike] alone is the best, I can go as fast as I wish”.

On being notified of the accident, Samre Metropolitan Police officers and a medical team from King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital rushed to the spot to find the body of the young man next to his mangled motorbike with his limbs broken.

A security guard who witnessed the accident said the man was riding at high speed when he hit a road barrier.

The body was sent to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital for an autopsy and will be returned later to his family for a funeral.