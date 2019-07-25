Zero girl child birth in 133 villages in 3 months, probe starts in Indian town

UTTARAKHAND, India - The Uttarkashi district administration has started investigation in three blocks of the district where zero birth of girl child was registered in the past three months.

A team consisting of 26 members will be conducting a door-to-door survey in 133 villages of Dunda, Bhatwari and Naugoan blocks.

Very recently a shocking database forced the Uttarkashi district administration to conduct an in-depth investigation in three blocks where 216 birth took place in 90 odd days and none of the newborns was a girl child.

The media report forced Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat to intervene and ask the concerned district to verify the data.

The State Health Directorate has asked ANM, working in the area, to authenticate the data.

The 26 member team started the field investigation work from Monday.