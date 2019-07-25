Zero girl child birth in 133 villages in 3 months, probe starts in Indian town

PHOTO: Unsplash
The Statesman/Asia News Network

UTTARAKHAND, India - The Uttarkashi district administration has started investigation in three blocks of the district where zero birth of girl child was registered in the past three months.

A team consisting of 26 members will be conducting a door-to-door survey in 133 villages of Dunda, Bhatwari and Naugoan blocks.

Very recently a shocking database forced the Uttarkashi district administration to conduct an in-depth investigation in three blocks where 216 birth took place in 90 odd days and none of the newborns was a girl child.

The media report forced Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat to intervene and ask the concerned district to verify the data.

The State Health Directorate has asked ANM, working in the area, to authenticate the data.

The 26 member team started the field investigation work from Monday.

Deputy CMO (Uttarkashi) Dr Chandan Rawat said, "The team has started work at the ground level. We expect the operation to complete by one week."

District level officers will be supported by Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers and health workers in the data verification drive.

Each officer will cover 4-5 villages.

The data has created a shockwave in Uttarakhand. According to the district health department, 51 childbirths took place in 27 villages of Dunda block and all were boys.

Even in Bhatwari block, similar trend prevailed and among the 49 newborn babies not even a single was a girl child. In Naugaun block, 47 deliveries were performed in 28 villages, 29 other in 20 villages in Mori, 23 deliveries in 16 villages in Chinayalisaur and 17 other in 14 villages in Purola. All newborn were boys.

The investigation will prepare a database of 0-6 year kids from 133 villages. The data of newborn, their sex, pregnant women, etc will be collected.

The data has surprised all as most villages are located in remote locations.

But, everyone agrees that the database cannot be completely wrong.

They fear that female foeticide is taking place in some format.

More about

india Murder/Manslaughter Children and Youth deaths
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

No Singaporean made Singaporeans&#039; top 17 most-admired people in the world
No Singaporean made Singaporeans' top 17 most-admired people in the world
Chinese vlogger dies after eating poisonous insects and geckos in live-stream video
Chinese vlogger dies after eating poisonous insects and geckos in live-stream video
Husband of Growing Up actress Irin Gan dies
Husband of Growing Up actress Irin Gan dies
Stephen Chow secretly married? Here&#039;s what ex-flame Karen Mok said
Stephen Chow secretly married? Here's what ex-flame Karen Mok said
Fake news: Ferrari squeezes under trailer truck to escape cops
Fake news: Ferrari squeezes under trailer truck to escape cops
2-year-old boy in JB chugs beer in viral video
2-year-old boy in JB chugs beer in viral video
16-year-old girl in Taiwan slashes mum with knife over part-time job
16-year-old girl in Taiwan slashes mum with knife over part-time job
Thai boxer allegedly took part in Hong Kong violence
Thai boxer allegedly took part in Hong Kong violence
13-year-old Malaysian kid makes a power bank with cardboard for his brother
13-year-old Malaysian kid makes a power bank with cardboard for his brother
You&#039;ve been washing your hair wrong all your life - I tried my hairstylist&#039;s hack and it gave me healthier hair
You've been washing your hair wrong all your life - I tried my hairstylist's hack and it gave me healthier hair
Ian Fang, Shane Pow and other young celebs we never thought would become F&amp;B towkays
Ian Fang, Shane Pow and other young celebs we never thought would become F&B towkays
&#039;Eh sial lah what I do I just came&#039;: Internet hails drifting GrabFood rider in viral tiff
'Eh sial lah what I do I just came': Internet hails drifting GrabFood rider in viral tiff

LIFESTYLE

Unexpected bans around the world you probably don&#039;t know about
Unexpected bans around the world you probably don't know about
Good deals must share July 22-28: Win $300 at a prata eating competition and other deals
Win $300 at a prata eating competition and other deals
Is checking a smartphone during the night bad for sleep?
Is checking a smartphone during the night bad for sleep?
This hot pot restaurant in Taiwan rewards customers shorter than 175cm with free slices of meat
This hot pot restaurant in Taiwan rewards customers shorter than 175cm with free slices of meat

Home Works

Complete first-timers&#039; guide to buying a new executive condominium (EC) in Singapore
Complete first-timers' guide to buying a new executive condominium (EC) in Singapore
A time-worn HDB maisonette, now a uber-cool haven for 2
A time-worn HDB maisonette, now a uber-cool haven for 2
8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore
8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore
House Tour: $30,000 reno cost for this 2-storey terrace revamp
House Tour: $30,000 reno cost for this 2-storey terrace revamp

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Manchester United remind Singapore again and again they beat us 8-1
Ex-Man U star refuses to blame individual players for defence
Is Tarcy Su&#039;s marriage on the rocks?
Is Tarcy Su's marriage on the rocks?
This hot pot restaurant in Taiwan rewards customers shorter than 175cm with free slices of meat
This hot pot restaurant in Taiwan rewards customers shorter than 175cm with free slices of meat
No joke: 3 men in hazmat suits arrested for public nuisance at cosplay event
No joke: 3 men in hazmat suits arrested for public nuisance at cosplay event

SERVICES