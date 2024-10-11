AME Automotive Expands Leading Car Services in Canning Vale with Advanced Solutions for Perth Drivers

AME Automotive, a trusted car mechanic Canning Vale, offers advanced vehicle services including wheel alignment Perth and tyres Perth. With over 30 years of experience, they help Perth drivers enhance vehicle safety and performance through data-driven maintenance solutions.

AME Automotive, the leading car mechanic in Canning Vale, continues to revolutionise vehicle maintenance by offering innovative, car services that enhance both vehicle performance and driver safety. As a trusted name in Perth’s automotive industry for over 30 years, AME Automotive offers a wide range of essential car care solutions, including wheel alignment, tyre services, and complete car servicing in Perth.

As the number of vehicles on the road increases, so does the demand for reliable car maintenance. According to automotive industry data, 70% of Perth drivers require regular services like wheel alignment to improve vehicle efficiency and prevent premature tyre wear. AME Automotive specialises in wheel alignment Perth solutions, extending the life of tyres by up to 15% while also enhancing fuel efficiency and road safety.

“We’ve built a reputation as the go-to Canning Vale mechanic by providing consistent, high-quality services that focus on extending vehicle longevity,” says Anthony Parasiliti, owner of AME Automotive. “Our clients rely on us for not only fixing problems but also preventing them, thanks to our data-driven approach.”

In addition to tyres Perth AME Automotive offers a Full Car service for $199 with a loan car.

AME Automotive provides comprehensive mechanical repairs and maintenance for all types of vehicles, from passenger cars to light commercial fleets. Their expert team uses the latest technology and techniques to ensure that each vehicle is serviced to the highest standards.

Conveniently located at 1/160 Bannister Rd, AME Automotive provides a range of services that are tailored to the unique needs of Perth drivers, from routine maintenance to complex repairs. With a solid commitment to customer satisfaction and vehicle safety, AME Automotive remains a top choice for car owners throughout the region.

For more information or to schedule a service, visit https://ameauto.com.au or contact AME Automotive at (08) 9455 3225.

