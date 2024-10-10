Anvil Fitness Club to Open in Kuala Lumpur by Franchise in 2025

Nadezhda Grishaeva, the visionary behind Anvil Fitness Club, has revealed plans to expand her brand to Southeast Asia, with the franchise opening its doors in Kuala Lumpur in 2025.

—

This will be the first Anvil Fitness Club outside its home country, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth.



It all started in January 2024, when Nadezhda received an email from a prospective partner with a .my domain—Malaysia. At first, she dismissed the message as spam, but something about the tone caught her attention. The email was from G7 Fit, a local fitness group that expressed interest in launching an Anvil Fitness franchise in Malaysia. The only condition: the club had to maintain its original design and core philosophy.

The persistence of Ahmad bin Abdul Rahman, G7 Fit's representative, eventually led Nadezhda to take the offer more seriously. His passion for the Anvil Fitness concept impressed her, and after several email exchanges, she accepted his invitation to visit Malaysia.



By June 2024, Grishaeva made her way to Kuala Lumpur to meet Ahmad and discuss the details in person. The meeting led to a promising partnership, with the two sides reaching an agreement that would see a 4,000-square-meter fitness center spanning two floors, with every element designed to reflect the Anvil Fitness Club's ethos.

The space will feature not only a state-of-the-art fitness area but also a café and an extended spa section, complete with a 20-meter swimming pool—a key addition for the Malaysian market. Both parties emphasized the importance of retaining the club’s original architecture and design, believing that the aesthetics of Anvil Fitness contribute to its unique atmosphere.



Grishaeva expressed her excitement over the venture, noting that while the opportunity to expand into Kuala Lumpur was unexpected, it felt like a natural progression in Anvil's evolution. “The demand for high-quality, innovative fitness experiences is growing globally, and Kuala Lumpur is a city that embraces new ideas,” Nadezhda said. She believes this step reinforces her belief in Anvil Fitness’s 21st-century fitness concept, one that prioritizes not only physical training but also mental and emotional well-being through its carefully curated spaces and services.



She also hinted that this might be the first of many international ventures, encouraging other entrepreneurs to reach out if they were interested in launching an Anvil franchise in their own regions. She added: "Fitness is universal. The way we approach it at Anvil resonates with people worldwide. If you want to bring this experience to your community, we’re open to discussing how we can collaborate."



The Kuala Lumpur branch of Anvil Fitness Club promises to introduce a fresh take on fitness and wellness to the city. The project stands as a testament to the growing appetite for high-end, thoughtfully designed fitness clubs that emphasize holistic well-being.

This expansion is not just about physical exercise; it’s about offering a lifestyle. Anvil Fitness is ready to share its innovative concepts with new markets, and this franchise may just be the first of many in a rapidly expanding global presence.

