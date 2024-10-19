ArtPix 3D Launches New Brand Initiative Aiming to Revolutionize Gifting

Now that gifts are a mere fingertip away, ArtPix 3D has found the experience of gift-giving seems to have lost its meaning and importance, becoming almost impersonal. CEO Roman Sherhelashvili says, “Not on our watch.”

—

“Take care of all your memories. For you cannot relive them.” – Bob Dylan

This quote by Bob Dylan has become something of a mantra for ArtPix 3D, which has just announced a new brand initiative in order to change the way people approach gift-giving under the motto, “More Than a Gift, a Memory.” To accomplish this they will be fully overhauling their approach to connecting with customers both on social channels and their ads, creating a series of blog posts on their website on the importance of memories in making a gift special, and– at the heart of this new initiative– releasing a wide range of new personalized lifestyle products aimed at giving people the ability to transform everyday items into timeless keepsakes made from their favorite photos. CEO Roman Sherhelashvili had this to say:



“Look, our mission has always been crystal clear: to bring cherished memories to life in a way that’s both beautiful and enduring. We started with a simple idea – transform ordinary photos into extraordinary 3D crystals – and turned it into a passion for creating lasting keepsakes that touch the heart. Now that people can just get on their phones, order a gift for someone, and get it tomorrow, there isn’t as much thought being put into the gifts we give each other. Not on our watch. We’re going to change that.”

It’s been said that photos act as an acknowledgment of the now – the moments people experience that make every day extraordinary. When one looks back at their photos, be they digital or print, they can re-experience these moments: the feeling of the sun on their skin, the sparkle of joy in the eyes of their loved ones, even the rush of an instance found in a blurry selfie from a night out. In essence, they bring permanence to time’s fleeting nature. The pictures that mean most to people become engrained in their minds, melding themselves to the memory of the moment, making the ephemeral tangible again. People long to see those moments, relive those feelings, and share them with others.

Up to this point, ArtPix 3D has taken that idea and crystalized it, combining advanced digital technology with impeccable artistry to produce a wide variety of crystal mementos adorned with intricate 3D laser engravings. These products safeguard cherished photos against fading and elevate them into mesmerizing three-dimensional works of art with remarkable precision. Simply put, they make captured memories last forever. Whether it's for a birthday, anniversary, or a simple gesture of love, their custom crystal keepsakes are designed to keep memories vivid and cherished for years to come. With their “More Than a Gift, a Memory” initiative, they plan to expand that passion beyond the crystal realm.

Using user-friendly online customization tools, their goal is to make it so anyone can effortlessly create a one-of-a-kind gift that speaks to the heart. From mugs and water bottles to cutting boards, pillows, doormats, and even puzzles, every piece will be crafted with precision and care with newly introduced sublimation and UV printing technology by their masterful team of designers and production specialists.

To get their new initiative started, ArtPix 3D has already put their new UV printing technology into action by introducing self-standing, stackable, and shatterproof Acrylic Photo Blocks, stunning wall art in the form of Glass Photo Tiles, and elegant, eco-friendly Bamboo Photo Blocks, all in just the last few months. Additionally, their advertisements and social media channels have already begun moving away from a standard marketing approach to one engaging more with their audiences and will only continue to do so with the release of their new lifestyle products in an effort to better relate to those looking to give the perfect give for their loved ones.

“That’s exactly what we’re looking to do with our new approach: connect, relate, and reflect with our customers and audiences so that they know each gift they give is just as unique and special as the memories that made them,” says Head of Marketing Andrey Sukhovoy. “Our new blog series will do the same with even more specificity around gifting and the unique situations we all experience when trying to find the perfect way to show how much you care.”

From celebrating the sparkle of an anniversary to an unbreakable bond with a beloved pet, ArtPix 3D invites individuals to step beyond the digital realm and hold their most precious memories in their hands. Stay tuned for exciting new releases and groundbreaking features that will continue to redefine the art of gift-giving. ArtPix 3D is just getting started.

Until then, one can start preserving cherished memories with a custom 3D Photo Crystal today by visiting ArtPix 3D to create a timeless keepsake now. Use the details below to get in touch.



Contact Info:

Name: Andrey Sukhovoy

Email: Send Email

Organization: ArtPix 3D

Address: 2250 Arthur Ave, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007

Phone: (312) 626-0069

Website: https://artpix3d.com/



Release ID: 89143826

