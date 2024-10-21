Avant-Garde Marketing Solutions (AGMS) Recognized as a Finalist in Human & Civil Rights category at the 4th Annual Anthem Awards

AGMS is a Texas-based ethics and technology-driven, highly competitive company in the merchant services space. The company enables businesses to accept credit cards debit cards and other types of online payments via point-of-sale (POS) countertop and mobile card readers.

AGMS has announced it has officially been named a Finalist in Human & Civil Rights category for Community Engagement and Product Innovation in The 4th Annual Anthem Awards.

AGMS was founded by Teresa Gouldd two decades years ago following what the official website describes as a “shocking and appalling experience with a competitor in this industry.”

Her vision was to establish a customer-focused, relationship-focused company that clients could trust to work earnestly on their behalf.

Since then, the company has grown its business almost entirely upon referrals. “Many of our customers have come to us because they are tired of being lied to, continually dealing with hidden fees and regularly discovering their rates are increasing,” AGMS stated, adding:

“They come because they are completely frustrated over not being able to find anyone to help them when they have a problem or question about their merchant account.”

Anthem Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences.

Judges for the 4th Annual Anthem Awards include Janine Brady, Managing Director of Communications, Schmidt Futures, Haven Ley SVP, Program Strategy, Investments and Comms., CSO, Pivotal Ventures, Roma McCaig, Chief Public Affairs and Impact Officer, REI Co-op, Wendy R. Weiser, Vice President, Democracy, Brennan Center for Justice, Brett Peters, Global Lead, TikTok for Good, TikTok, C.D. Glin, President, PepsiCo, Aurora James, Activist and Fashion Designer, Fifteen Percent Pledge, Michelle Waring, Steward for Sustainability and Everyday Good, Tom’s of Maine, Trovon Williams, Sr. Vice President of Marketing & Communications, NAACP, and Singleton Beato, Global EVP, Chief DEI Officer, McCann Worldgroup, and many others.

AGMS aims to deliver exceptional merchant services and payment processing solutions while fostering lasting relationships with its clients and making a meaningful difference worldwide. They are driven by deep-rooted core values that they say define who they are and guide everything they do.

“The Finalists of this year’s Anthem Awards are truly inspiring, and I am honored to help elevate their impact,” said Anthem Awards General Manager, Patricia McLoughlin. “At this moment, there is a lot of uncertainty in our world, but the tireless and extraordinary efforts of the Anthem Awards community provide hope that a better tomorrow is possible. Thank you to everyone doing this work and making an impact.”

Teresa Gouldd, President and CEO of AGMS, stated, “One of the most important things we do is ask the right questions and take the time to care and help. We are in an industry where you don't have to care, but when we do, we can do more, not just with words but with action. We want to earn the trust of business owners, which allows us to prioritize making a world-changing impact.”

This year marks the second Annual Anthem Community Voice Celebration to uplift the work of Anthem Finalists. Supporters can celebrate AGMS’s work online from October 15th to October 31st at celebrate.anthemawards.com.

All Finalists are also in the running to win a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Anthem Award selected by Anthem judges. All Winners for the 4th Annual Anthem Awards will be announced on Tuesday, November 19th, 2024.

The 4th Annual Anthem Awards was the most competitive season yet, with more than 2,300 entries submitted from 34 countries worldwide. The Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities by amplifying the voices that spark global change.

A portion of program revenue is allocated to the grant program, The Anthem Fund.

The Anthem Awards were lunched in 2021 by The Webby Awards. The ceremony honors the purpose and mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide.

“By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we’re defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities,” they stated.

The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Education, Art & Culture, Health, Human & Civil Rights, Humanitarian Action & Services, Responsible Technology, and Sustainability, Environment & Climate.

This season’s partners include Ms. Magazine, The Female Quotient, Sustainable Brands, NationSwell, and The Future Party. The Awards were founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.

More information about AGMS is available on the official website.

