Beginner Friendly Embroidery Kits & Supplies Launched By North Star Originals

North Star Originals has launched a collection of beginner-friendly embroidery kits.

This new collection includes dozens of design patterns, kits, and supplies for those who enjoy the art of embroidery or who are interested in learning. Designs include images of nature, cats, abstract patterns, and kid-friendly designs, among other colorful hand-selected options.

The new kits available from North Star will provide an entry point into the hobby for those who may be unfamiliar with the specific techniques involved. The “stitch and learn” kit in particular showcases the possibilities of the craft, while the “Stitches For Beginners” guide offers a more in-depth look at how to get started.

Embroidery has become increasingly popular in recent years, spurred on by the events of 2020, and now continuing to gain traction as a fun, relaxing, and deeply satisfying form of expression. In fact, some studies suggest that embroidery may have a positive impact on mental health and could slow cognitive decline in older individuals.

With that in mind, North Star Originals has compiled a collection of products that appeal to all ages and skill levels, offering step-by-step guidance and instructions along the way. Guides and patterns are available at all levels of complexity, and those who wish to create patterns of their own will also find the supplies necessary to do so on the online store.

The company is also celebrating the launch of this collection by introducing their “Artisanal Creations Club”, a monthly subscription box delivering embroidery and crafting supplies, along with other surprises. The program is intended to inspire creativity among subscribers and pass on the rich tradition of embroidery to the next generation of artists, as the company explains. The first box will always include the basic supply kit needed to get started, with each subsequent box delivering up to $40 worth of premium supplies and accessories.

North Star Originals is providing live customer support services and a fast shipping guarantee option. They will also continue to add new patterns and products to the collection over the coming weeks and months, and are encouraging those who enjoy the craft of embroidery to check back often for updates.

The new collection, including the “Artisanal Creations Club” subscription service, is available to browse now at the link below.

