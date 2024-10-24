Bell Integration Announces Partnership With NICE as Preferred NICE CXOne European Delivery Partner

Bell Integration is a UK Headquartered global IT Service and consulting business specializing in Cloud and Data Center Migration, AI transformations, Modern Workplace, and IoT Solutions. Bell has a strong industry presence of over 25 years with over 1,000 employees worldwide.

Bell Integration has officially expanded its AI portfolio and cloud offerings with the addition of NICE in a bid to drive AI managed services and AI-powered digital transformation in contact centers around the globe.

“By adding NICE to our portfolio, we are accelerating the adoption of cutting-edge AI technologies, enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency in contact centers worldwide,” said Faisal Abbasi, the AI Services and Solutions Director at Bell Integration. “We are absolutely delighted to be expanding our portfolio to include NICE’s entire suite of solutions.”

With NICE CXone, the company goes beyond traditional CCaaS software to deliver what is dubbed the first and only unified CX AI platform that will drive customer experiences to be complete, connected, and intelligent. The platform is fully embedded with the "proven and purpose-built" Enlighten AI for maximum impact and full optimization.

Darren Rushworth, the President at NICE International, commented: "We are excited to partner with Bell. With their background in cloud, systems integration and AI, the NICE portfolio is a perfect opportunity for them to bring additional value to their large existing customer base, as well as helping to secure new business.

“We are thrilled by the enthusiasm and momentum between our two organizations and we look forward to continuing on this successful path together.

Bell Integration employs 350 plus AI consultants, including AI training practitioners staffed at various AI centers across the USA, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. They are experts when it comes to Conversational AI implementation, and the company's main goal is to handle a spectrum of interactions ranging from Conversational AI, AI implementation, AI model training, AI governance and ongoing AI optimization.

Bell Integration representatives add that Conversational AI adoption is vital considering the state of the digital-centric landscape these days. AI consultant services will enable business to meet all the modern demands and set the stage for future achievements both in employee and customer management.

"As we progress, incorporating Conversational AI will remain a crucial factor in offering outstanding service and reaching business excellence," the company pointed out. "Bell Integration will start to deploy CXOne and Enlighten as a complete solution for organizations to harness business value much faster."

The announcement further points out that every customer interaction using the chatbot technology or by requesting communication with an agent from the contact center is a chance to elevate the brand itself and make a difference through quality interaction.

This means, the company adds, that empowering contact center agents in their jobs has shown improved performance results and increased loyalty. The bottom line is added value to not only the customers, but to the company as a whole.

Through the new NICE portfolio, Bell and NICE are gearing up to offer the tools and experience necessary to engineer a proactive customer service strategy that will create better customer experiences for the future. NICE CXone is the ideal CCaaS for finance, banking, telco, insurance, healthcare, travel and hospitality as well as supply chain management call centers.

These clear objectives are set to be achieved on CXOne's interaction-centric platform with rich CX capabilities and an AI that was purposefully built for CX and the best customer experience possible.

With a vast background in complex AI and digital transformation project management, Bell is in a unique position where it can deliver NICE’s full CXOne Suite to businesses globally. The partnership ambition is to be the preferred European delivery partner with expertise in North America, Europe, and the Middle East across CXOne with an extra focus on Enlighten Autopilot, Enlighten Knowledge, and the CXOne Expert.

“NICE CXOne is the first and only cloud customer experience platform with everything you need to deliver extraordinary experiences across the entire customer journey,” Bell stated. “NICE goes beyond traditional CCaaS software to deliver the first and only unified CX AI platform to drive customer experiences that are complete, connected, and intelligent.

“Proven and purpose-built, Enlighten AI is embedded across the platform to easily operationalize and deliver immediate impact.”

More information about Bell Integration and the company’s latest partnership is available on the official website.



