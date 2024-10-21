BestPrice Travel Honor to Be An Exclusive Operator for Viettel Marathon 2024

—

Hanoi,Vietnam, October 20, 2024-The Viettel Marathon 2024 has officially launched, becoming one of the most anticipated sporting events in Indochina. As the exclusive travel partner, BestPrice Travel is proud to support athletes with comprehensive travel and accommodation services, ensuring a seamless and memorable marathon experience across the region.

Viettel Group, the leading telecom provider in Vietnam and recently recognized as the world’s second-strongest telecom brand by Brand Finance, has officially announced the launch of the Viettel Marathon 2024. Widely anticipated to be one of the most prestigious sporting events in Indochina, this year’s marathon marks a historic milestone by taking place across all three countries: Laos, Vietnam, and Cambodia from November 3 to December 22, 2024. The event is expected to attract 25,000 participants and will feature a total prize pool of up to US $150,000, underscoring its significance as a major athletic and cultural gathering in the region.

BestPrice Travel - The Exclusive Service Provider for Viettel Marathon 2024

In support of this major event, BestPrice Travel Vietnam has been appointed as the exclusive travel partner for the Viettel Marathon 2024, bringing its extensive expertise to ensure participants experience a smooth and comfortable journey throughout the event. As the official travel provider, BestPrice Travel will offer a range of comprehensive transfer and accommodation packages, enhancing the experience for international athletes and visitors attending this landmark sporting event across the Indochina region.

The Viettel Marathon 2024 will take place across three stages, beginning in Luang Prabang, Laos, on November 3, moving to Hanoi, Vietnam, on December 1, and concluding in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on December 22. To accommodate participants’ diverse needs, BestPrice Travel has introduced several service packages designed to suit different budgets and preferences.

Basic Package includes a 3-day, 2-night stay at a 3-star hotel, transportation to the competition venue, a tour guide, and travel insurance.

Participants interested in learning more about the travel options can reach out to BestPrice Travel Vietnam, where consultants are ready to provide detailed information on each package and assist in selecting the most suitable option for this international marathon experience.

The Great Chances to Enhance Sport & Cultural Exchange

“Viettel Marathon 2024 is not just a simple race but a journey to explore the culture, history, and beautiful landscapes of the three Indochinese countries. We believe that, with the cooperation of BestPrice Travel, athletes and participants will have complete and memorable experiences throughout the journey,” shared a representative from Viettel Group.

Since its establishment in 2010, BestPrice Travel has evolved into one of the leading travel agencies in Vietnam and Indochina, consistently earning recognition for its outstanding services. The company has received the Traveler’s Choice Award from TripAdvisor, a reputable travel platform, every year since 2014, with over 90% of customers recommending its services.

After nearly 15 years of operating tours in Indochina, BestPrice Travel is now showcasing a diverse Vietnam Laos Cambodia trip list, with each offering unique experiences that highlight the best of all three countries. These tours provide an excellent opportunity for natural immersion and cultural insights across the region. Significantly, many of the Indochina tours offered by BestPrice Travel have received high praise from visitors.

Gabriel S., a recent traveler, shared his experience: “The tour went smoothly, with good hotels and fantastic guides in all three countries. They were super knowledgeable, friendly, and professional. We had an incredible time, learned a lot about the culture, and loved exploring the stunning sites. I highly recommend it!” Another traveler, Ronnie L., expressed similar sentiments, stating, “We are so impressed with the culture of Vietnam and Cambodia, especially Halong Bay, one of the seven wonders of the world. We also loved exploring Cambodia’s rich culture and Angkor Wat. Thank you again for everything!”.

As the official service provider for the Viettel Marathon 2024, BestPrice Travel is dedicated to leveraging its strengths to ensure that every athlete enjoys a memorable and relaxing experience throughout the event. From comfortable hotels to seamless transportation arrangements, every detail is meticulously planned to help athletes recharge and perform at their best during the races. BestPrice Travel’s role extends beyond providing travel services; it aims to be a supportive companion throughout the athletes’ journey.

Mr. Tu Bui - CMO of BestPrice Travel expressed his excitement about this partnership, saying, “We are honored to accompany the Viettel Marathon 2024. As the official accommodation service provider, BestPrice is committed to bringing great experiences and helping athletes relax and recharge after each challenging race. Moreover, this is also an opportunity for us to introduce the attractive tourist destinations of Laos, Vietnam, and Cambodia to international friends.”

With its expertise in Indochina and a deep commitment to customer satisfaction, BestPrice Travel is expected to elevate the Viettel Marathon 2024 experience, making it remarkable for athletes and participants.

