Bible In Brief E-Book: Abridged Story Of God Released By Betty Johansen

Author Betty Johansen has released a new book, 'The Bible In Brief - A Historical Summary Of God's Story From The Beginning To The End Of Time'.

—

In a new article on her website, Betty Johansen reveals how readers of her latest work can discover the essence of the Bible's message in one sitting. The book is particularly suitable for new believers who may be less familiar with the Scriptures and want to get an overview of the Bible's contents and central themes, but Christians at every stage in their spiritual journeys will find the book's digestible format and accompanying illustrations useful too.

More details can be found at https://sqrindle.com/book/details/MTcyNDM%3D/OTI3NA%3D%3D

Johansen highlights how many people can feel overwhelmed by the length and complexity of the Bible. Her new book, which is available in electronic format via the Sqrindle platform, condenses biblical content - from Genesis to Revelation - into a simpler and more absorbable format.

The Bible is the biggest-selling book in history. Estimates from the British Bible Society suggest that between 5 and 7 billion copies, in virtually every language, have been sold over millennia. Throughout its lifespan, the Bible's impact has extended beyond religion to influence culture, ethics, and political events.

Johansen's book addresses some of the profound questions that have led millions of people to seek answers from the Bible. With concise summaries of dense material, readers get an overview of the Scriptures' message, dealing with questions like 'How did the world come into existence?', 'Who am I and why am I here?', and 'What are the origins of good and evil?'

Johansen writes, “Whether you’re a new Christian seeking to grasp the basics, a long-time believer wanting a clearer overview, or a non-Christian curious about the Bible’s teachings, this ebook is for you. It strips away the intimidation factor of the Bible’s length and presents the core narrative in a way that’s engaging and easy to understand.”

While the book can be read in less than two hours, there are clickable links within the e-book that readers can follow to explore related material.

Johansen talks openly about her conservative views and orthodox interpretation of the Bible's words. She says, “Like all great literature, it includes metaphors, analogies, symbols, parables, etc. But these literary devices enrich the text; they don’t confuse it. You can tell when your favorite author is applying a metaphor and when he/she is relating the plain facts of the narrative. It’s the same with the Bible.”

For more information on The Bible In Brief and to access more of Betty Johansen's blog series, go to https://bettyjohansen.com/2024/08/27/discover-the-essence-of-the-bible-in-just-one-sitting-with-the-bible-in-brief/

