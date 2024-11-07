Bosch certified as Singapore's No. 1 brand for built-in large cooking appliances

Bosch Home Appliances Singapore is proud to announce its recognition as Singapore's Number 1 brand for Built-in Large Cooking Appliances*, officially certified by Euromonitor International Limited.

As a leading global market research company, this accolade as number one establishes a key benchmark within the industry. This esteemed recognition, reflects Bosch's commitment to delivering high-performance, innovative solutions that enhance the modern kitchen experience.

The category of Built-in Large Cooking Appliances includes semi-integrated or fully integrated appliances within a fitted kitchen, such as built-in ovens, hobs, and cooker hoods. In 2023, Bosch Singapore achieved the highest retail volume sales, solidifying its leadership position in the market.

Bosch built-in large cooking appliances are engineered in Germany to enhance the cooking experience for consumers.

Bosch Series 8 Induction Hob features a FlexInduction zone, allowing users to place pots and pans wherever they prefer, unlocking endless cooking possibilities. Boil water in record time with PowerBoost and get those quick meals on the table even quicker.

Alongside this, the Bosch Series 8 Built-in Oven with Steam Function Plus speeds up cooking and helps retain more nutrients in vegetables, making healthy eating effortless.

The Digital Control Ring responds to even the lightest touch, while the 6.8-inch high-resolution TFT touchscreen provides step-by-step guidance with sharp visuals and easy-to-understand text.

Complementing this, the Bosch Series 8 Built-in Telescopic Cooker Hood creates a serene culinary environment with its EcoSilence Drive technology.

This energy-efficient motor operates quietly, reducing energy bills while the Metal Grease Filter keeps the air fresh and clean. Experience the art of cooking redefined — Cook Smart, Live Better with Bosch Series 8 built-in cooking appliances.

Celebrating Bosch's market leadership with AI-driven innovation

In celebration of this milestone of being recognised as Singapore's No. 1 for Built-in Large Cooking Appliances* by Euromonitor International, Bosch is expanding its innovative AI-driven marketing campaign beyond dishwashers to spotlight its award-winning cooking appliances.

The campaign, initially launched with the successful #BoschKitchenHero initiative in July 2024, captivated audiences through AI-generated visuals and interactive consumer engagement.

Building on this momentum, Bosch will now showcase its Series 8 Induction Hob, Built-in Oven, and Telescopic Cooker Hood in a new creative video campaign. Through cutting-edge AI technology, the campaign illustrates how Bosch's smart and user-friendly kitchen solutions are shaping the future of cooking.

Bosch Home Appliances continues to lead the market by combining product excellence with digital innovation, offering Singaporean households superior cooking experiences that are efficient, sustainable, and truly modern.

This business broadcast service is brought to you by Gloo Public Relations. We have not reviewed or endorsed the content.

For any corrections and clarifications, please send it to Gloo Public Relations at gloo@gloopr.biz. If you still require further assistance, please contact our support team at businessbroadcast@asiaone.com.

This article is brought to you by Gloo Public Relations.