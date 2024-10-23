Chewelah Painting Completes Innovative Metal Roof Restoration for H&R Block Building in Colville WA

Chewelah Painting recently completed a major 5,000-square-foot metal roof restoration for H&R Block in Colville, Washington. Using advanced industrial coatings and rust prevention systems, the four-day project demonstrates innovative solutions for commercial properties facing severe weather challenges in northeastern Washington.

Chewelah Painting, a leading commercial painting contractor in northeastern Washington, recently completed a comprehensive metal roof restoration project for the H&R Block building in Colville, Washington. The project demonstrates how innovative industrial coating solutions for commercial properties can address severe weather challenges in the region.

The 5,000-square-foot restoration project addressed significant deterioration issues and utilized high performance coatings to provide protection against the demanding climate conditions in Stevens County.

“We take pride in helping our clients protect their properties,” said Mike Bellevue, owner of Chewelah Painting. “By using high-quality industrial coatings, we’ve given this roof a fresh start and ensured it’ll hold up for many years to come.”

Key Project Highlights:

Full surface restoration using industrial blasting tools

Rust protection with Sherwin-Williams Pro-Cryl Primer

Applied Sherwin-Williams Bond-Plex Acrylic for a strong, lasting finish

Completed in just four days, minimizing downtime

The new roof coatings provide multiple benefits for the property owner, including enhanced weather resistance, improved energy efficiency, and increased property value. The successful outcome demonstrates Chewelah Painting’s expertise in commercial metal roof restoration and their ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, durable solutions.

For more details about this metal roof painting project, visit: https://chewelahpainting.com/commercial-metal-roof-painting-colville-wa/





